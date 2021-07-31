Advertisement

Scattered storms tonight, cooler Sunday

Highs in the 80s with lower humidity
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a strong cold front moving through the state will bring much cooler weather Sunday, along with lower humidity.

A few showers and storms over northern Kansas this evening should fade after sunset, but storm activity will continue over southern Kansas well into the night with locally heavy rainfall.

By daybreak Sunday, a few showers and storms could linger over far southern Kansas before most of the rain moves into Oklahoma by mid-morning.

North winds behind the front will bring much lower humidity statewide. Morning temperatures will range from the lower 60s over northern Kansas to near 70 over the southern part of the state. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

We will continue with lower humidity into the start of the workweek as highs remain in the upper 80s. Hotter weather will return by late in the week as humidity levels begin to climb again. There is uncertainty regarding rain chances into the week ahead, but as of now, chances appear low.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 70

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 62

Mon: High: 88 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 71 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 73 Partly cloudy and breezy.

