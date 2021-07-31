Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office raises money to fix detention deputy’s car

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office raised money to help a detention deputy who was forced to ride his bike back and forth to work.

After four years of serving as a Marine, Detention Deputy Harris and his wife found themselves homeless and living in their car in California. They even gave birth to their first child in that car. Unable to find work in California, the family moved to Wichita, and Harris was hired on as a detention deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

In Wichita, the couple’s car broke down and they lacked the funds to repair it. That’s when Harris began biking 11 miles to work, for a total of 22 miles roundtrip.

When members of the sheriff’s office learned about Harris’ situation, they stepped up and started collecting money to help repair his vehicle. As the fundraiser grew, businesses partners of the sheriff’s office also stepped in to assist with raising money for mechanical work and new tires for Harris’ car.

Members of the sheriff’s office also donated items for the detention deputy’s new baby.

“Deputy Harris and his family have received these donations and continue to work hard to make a better life. We are happy to report this young family has a second child and plan to make Wichita and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office their home,” said the sheriff’s office in a post on Facebook.

Feel good Friday story!! Members of the Sheriff’s Office became aware of a new employee, Detention Deputy Harris, that... Posted by Sedgwick County Sheriff on Friday, July 30, 2021

