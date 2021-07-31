Advertisement

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office raises money to fix detention deputy’s car

After struggles during Covid, Sedgwick County Police got together to get deputy a new car.
After struggles during Covid, Sedgwick County Police got together to get deputy a new car.(Sedgwick County Police Facebook)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office raised money to help a detention deputy who was forced to ride his bike back and forth to work.

After four years of serving as a Marine, Detention Deputy Harris and his wife found themselves homeless and living in their car in California. They even gave birth to their first child in that car. Unable to find work in California, the family moved to Wichita, and Harris was hired on as a detention deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

In Wichita, the couple’s car broke down and they lacked the funds to repair it. That’s when Harris began biking 11 miles to work, for a total of 22 miles roundtrip.

When members of the sheriff’s office learned about Harris’ situation, they stepped up and started collecting money to help repair his vehicle. As the fundraiser grew, businesses partners of the sheriff’s office also stepped in to assist with raising money for mechanical work and new tires for Harris’ car.

Members of the sheriff’s office also donated items for the detention deputy’s new baby.

“Deputy Harris and his family have received these donations and continue to work hard to make a better life. We are happy to report this young family has a second child and plan to make Wichita and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office their home,” said the sheriff’s office in a post on Facebook.

Feel good Friday story!! Members of the Sheriff’s Office became aware of a new employee, Detention Deputy Harris, that...

Posted by Sedgwick County Sheriff on Friday, July 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snapchat
Snapchat working to fix app issues
Cynthia Teter, 35, of Hutchinson, Kansas died in the crash.
Hutchinson woman killed in Mississippi crash, GoFundMe created for funeral expenses
Several people were injured in a crash near the Kansas Star Casino.
4 injured, 2 critically in crash near Kansas Star Casino
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Happy Retirement, Mark!
A mid-air collision with a bird forced a Cessna Citation to make an emergency landing at...
Cessna Citation forced to land at Eisenhower Airport due to bird strike

Latest News

Convoy of Hope hosts its ninth annual back-to-school event this weekend.
Convoy of Hope Back to School event this weekend
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Helping Hand: ADHD Summer Treatment Program
Helping Hand: ADHD Summer Treatment Program
Newton first responders see busy two-week period of critical calls.
Newton first responders fight through busy 2-week period of critical calls