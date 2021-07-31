Sticky heat today, “cooler” Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team 12 Weather Alert continues today for “dangerous heat” across south-central and eastern Kansas. Heat indices will range from 105-110 during the afternoon and early evening. Good news- a cold front is moving through Kansas and promises heat relief for some today and everyone on Sunday.

The cold front will trigger scattered late day and evening storms. Storms will develop near the cold front after 4pm and continue through 10pm across southern Kansas, before diminishing or moving into Oklahoma. Highs today in the 80s and low 90s behind the front across northern Kansas, with 90s to near 100 degrees in the southern parts of Kansas. A few scattered showers and storms tonight through early Sunday morning, then drying out. Lows in the 50s and 60s most areas with morning temperatures near 70 in Wichita. Relatively cooler on Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the 80s statewide- much lower humidity too.

Dry and warm with highs in the 80s and low 90s for the first week of August. Normal high temperatures are in the low 90s. Isolated storms possible in far western Kansas Tuesday and Wednesday, otherwise dry across Kansas. Enjoy the lower humidity and nice weather Sunday and next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

** Heat Advisory through 9 PM Saturday **

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Late day and early evening storms possible. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 100

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny, less humid. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 63.

Mon: High: 88 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; slight chance for overnight storms.

