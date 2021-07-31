Advertisement

Wichita man recovering after being shot Friday night

By Carolina Loera
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is recovering after he was shot Friday night near Central and Waco.

Wichita police said the call came in at around 11:45 p.m.

According to police a man got out of his vehicle to talk with someone in another vehicle when he was shot.

He was rushed to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

Police said the shooter took off and has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

