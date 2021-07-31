Wichita police ask for public’s help in search for missing man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help locating 72-year-old Larry Fager.

He was last seen near Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital shortly before noon Saturday and may require medical assistance.

Police say he is described as 6′1″, 225 lbs, hazel eyes, glasses, grey hair, and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and bandages on both feet.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

