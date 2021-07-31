World Class Barbeque Competition underway at Dodge City Days

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - An annual tradition is taking place in western Kansas. The 61st Dodge City Days takes place from July 29 to Aug. 8.

Dodge City Days are hosting the 31 Kansas City Barbeque Society competition this Saturday and Sunday at Wright Park if you are craving barbeque and competition.

The winner of this weekend’s competition takes home the grand prize of $22,000. The stakes are high, but so are the friendly competition and bragging rights. Fellow competitors and friends of Joe Pearce and Brad Leighninger have been battling for the number one ranking in KCBS all season long.

“So my current rank in barbeque is number one,” Pearce said. “I am the number one pitmaster in KCBS barbeque right now.”

Leighninger held the number one spot up until last weekend’s event. He is seeking revenge this weekend in Dodge City.

“I was number one all up until last week when the great Joe Pearce of Slaps Barbeque won a contest in Missouri and leapfrogged me,” he said. “I am here to try to get things back in the rightful place here and take Joe down this weekend.”

