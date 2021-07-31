Advertisement

World Class Barbeque Competition underway at Dodge City Days

By Joe Baker
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - An annual tradition is taking place in western Kansas. The 61st Dodge City Days takes place from July 29 to Aug. 8.

Dodge City Days are hosting the 31 Kansas City Barbeque Society competition this Saturday and Sunday at Wright Park if you are craving barbeque and competition.

The winner of this weekend’s competition takes home the grand prize of $22,000. The stakes are high, but so are the friendly competition and bragging rights. Fellow competitors and friends of Joe Pearce and Brad Leighninger have been battling for the number one ranking in KCBS all season long.

“So my current rank in barbeque is number one,” Pearce said. “I am the number one pitmaster in KCBS barbeque right now.”

Leighninger held the number one spot up until last weekend’s event. He is seeking revenge this weekend in Dodge City.

“I was number one all up until last week when the great Joe Pearce of Slaps Barbeque won a contest in Missouri and leapfrogged me,” he said. “I am here to try to get things back in the rightful place here and take Joe down this weekend.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snapchat
Snapchat working to fix app issues
Cynthia Teter, 35, of Hutchinson, Kansas died in the crash.
Hutchinson woman killed in Mississippi crash, GoFundMe created for funeral expenses
Several people were injured in a crash near the Kansas Star Casino.
4 injured, 2 critically in crash near Kansas Star Casino
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Happy Retirement, Mark!
Sedgwick County teen sentenced in mother’s deadly shooting

Latest News

Wichita students with masks in class
Wichita Public Schools, BOE wait for Aug. 9 meeting to decide on masks
Lightning Aerospace
2 Kansas aircraft companies sentenced for illegal software use
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Day 2: Fans attend Chiefs Training Camp
Snake surprised homeowner on their Ring doorbell
Snake Ring doorbell