AfterShocks fall in TBT quarterfinal

Aftershocks
Aftershocks(Kelly Ross)
By Braxton Jones
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAYTON, Ohio. (TBT) - Florida TNT had a two-week layoff between the Wichita Regional and the opening game in Dayton. That extended break only meant that the Sunshine State squad had that much more energy for its Round of 8 matchup against the AfterShocks. TBT veteran Dominique Jones led the way with 18 points, and Florida TNT hit its first six field goals, sprinted to a 13-2 lead to open the game and never trailed in dominating the AfterShocks, 92-63.

Kenny Boynton tallied 16 points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds in the win for Florida TNT, which outscored the AfterShocks in paint, 38-14.

Tyrus McGee led the way with a team-high 18 points in the losing effort for the AfterShocks, who fell in their first-ever game away from Wichita’s Koch Arena and struggled to find the same defensive energy and offensive flow away from their home fans.

“We came out a little flat,” said AfterShocks guard Conner Frankamp, the hero of the Wichita Regional with two Elam Enders. “It felt like they hit everything they put up. It just wasn’t one of those days for everybody on our team.”

Florida TNT now finds itself two wins away from the $1 million prize.

“We feel under the radar,” said Boynton. “People [were] picking other teams to win. We’ve got to keep our preparation and finish it off.”

