Advertisement

Doctors urge those who have had COVID to still to get the vaccine

By Ellen Terhune
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the positive rate of COVID-19 tests in Sedgwick County at 7.8%, the highest since late January, local health experts continue to stress the importance of the vaccine.

Dr. Tom Moore, an infectious disease specialist, said one common reason people cite for not getting vaccinated is the belief they already have natural immunity from contracting the virus.

“Six months ago, it was possible to say if you have had the virus, you don’t need the vaccine,” Moore said. “The problem is in that time period, these new variants have emerged, and they are much more infectious and much deadlier now than they were before.”

Dr. Moore said immunity from natural infection is believed to last around six months while the vaccine lasts nine months.

“The vaccine protects against variants circulating such as the delta and delta plus better than natural infections,” Moore said. “That’s data that’s published in Science Translational Medicine.”

Moore said the percentage of vaccinated people admitted to Wesley Medical Center is less than 1%. In contrast, the percentage of people admitted who have had COVID before but are not vaccinated is higher.

“We are seeing hospitalizations in people that have been naturally infected that have recovered from COVID once to get it later,” he said. “We have not seen any hospitalizations in people who have been naturally infected and have the vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake caught on doorbell camera
Caught on camera: Snake makes an appearance Thursday night at Kansas home
Several people were injured in a crash near the Kansas Star Casino.
4 injured, 2 critically in crash near Kansas Star Casino
Sedgwick County teen sentenced in mother’s deadly shooting
Cynthia Teter, 35, of Hutchinson, Kansas died in the crash.
Hutchinson woman killed in Mississippi crash, GoFundMe created for funeral expenses
A mid-air collision with a bird forced a Cessna Citation to make an emergency landing at...
Cessna Citation forced to land at Eisenhower Airport due to bird strike

Latest News

The drowning victim, reno county searching
Drowning victim at Cheney lake
Woman helps those in need of water in this heat
Helping in the heat
Doctors urging people who have had covid to get vaccines
Covid immunity & getting vaccinated
Nicodemus Kansas celebrates its 143 homecoming parade
Nicodemus holds 143rd homecoming parade, celebration