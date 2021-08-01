Heat relief continues this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will continue to get a break from the intense heat over the next few days as temperatures remain below average for early August.

It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

There will be little change in the weather pattern over the next few days, which means we will continue with low humidity and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through midweek.

Most of the week ahead should be dry, but there is a slight chance that some showers and storms could develop over western Kansas Wednesday evening with activity possibly moving into central Kansas by early Thursday. There is uncertainty in this potential, so check back for later forecast updates.

The heat will return by Friday and into next weekend, along with higher humidity. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s statewide.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 61

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 86

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 61

Tue: High: 87 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 67 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 74 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 75 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.