Advertisement

Heat relief continues this week

Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with low humidity
Forecast high temperatures in Wichita for the next 3 days.
Forecast high temperatures in Wichita for the next 3 days.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will continue to get a break from the intense heat over the next few days as temperatures remain below average for early August.

It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

There will be little change in the weather pattern over the next few days, which means we will continue with low humidity and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through midweek.

Most of the week ahead should be dry, but there is a slight chance that some showers and storms could develop over western Kansas Wednesday evening with activity possibly moving into central Kansas by early Thursday. There is uncertainty in this potential, so check back for later forecast updates.

The heat will return by Friday and into next weekend, along with higher humidity. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s statewide.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 61

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 86

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 61

Tue: High: 87 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 67 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 74 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 75 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake caught on doorbell camera
Caught on camera: Snake makes an appearance Thursday night at Kansas home
Dillons and kroger recommend masks to shoppers
Kroger asks shoppers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status
Update to Drowning story
Search continues for missing water-skier at Cheney Lake
Escaped custody from Wichita Work Release Facility
KDOC apprehends inmate who escaped
Car crashes into pong near Menards
Man crashes car into pond near K-96

Latest News

Less humidity, sunny-hazy Sunday
Less humid, feeling “cooler” today
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Scattered storms tonight, cooler Sunday
Dangerous heat today, "cooler" Sunday
Sticky heat today, “cooler” Sunday
Scattered storms for Saturday night
Change is finally happening this weekend