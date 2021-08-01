Less humid, feeling “cooler” today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front moving through the state will bring cooler weather today, along with less humidity.

A few lingering and diminishing showers over far southern Kansas through 10 AM, then clearing skies and sunshine through the afternoon. North winds behind the front will bring much lower humidity statewide. Clouds will break to mostly sunny and hazy conditions today. The haze/smoke is from the wildfires burning in the West. Air Quality will be significantly reduced today and Monday, especially across western Kansas. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. A perfect end to the weekend and start to August.

Clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the 50s and low 60s- that will feel very nice.

We continue with lower humidity into the start of the work week as highs remain in the upper 80s to near 90. The heat relief will only last a few days before hotter weather returns late in the week, with humidity levels climbing too. Dry weather will persist through the week and into next weekend. High temperatures return to the mid and upper 90s (statewide) by Friday and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Early morning passing light showers, then becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 88

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear skies. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 62

Tue: High: 88 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 89 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 71 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 73 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 74 Partly cloudy and breezy.

