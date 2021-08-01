Advertisement

Nicodemus celebrates its 143 homecoming parade

Nicodemus Kansas celebrates its 143 homecoming parade
Nicodemus Kansas celebrates its 143 homecoming parade(Nicodemus National Historic Site facebook)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICODEMUS, Kan. (KWCH) - The historic Kansas town of Nicodemus held its 143 homecoming parade Saturday.

Nicodemus remains the longest-lasting black settlement in Kansas and the only remaining western town established by black pioneers during the Reconstruction period. To celebrate the history of the town, they started a parade in 1878.

The parade took place in the downtown area, giving the community a chance to reconnect with family and friends.

Several Kansas leaders were in attendance at the celebration, including Governor Laura Kelly, who dedicated the A.M.E. Church.

The historic A.M.E. church, which was dedicated Saturday by Governor Kelly, was also celebrated for being the oldest structure in Nicodemus. The Church was started in 1885 and still stands strong today.

It was my honor to celebrate the rich history, culture, and enduring spirit of Nicodemus almost 150 years after it was...

Posted by Governor Laura Kelly on Saturday, July 31, 2021

The celebrations don’t end there; Nicodemus also plans on holding an Emancipation Celebration on Thursday the 5th.

To learn more about Nicodemus’s past, click here

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake caught on doorbell camera
Caught on camera: Snake makes an appearance Thursday night at Kansas home
Several people were injured in a crash near the Kansas Star Casino.
4 injured, 2 critically in crash near Kansas Star Casino
Sedgwick County teen sentenced in mother’s deadly shooting
Cynthia Teter, 35, of Hutchinson, Kansas died in the crash.
Hutchinson woman killed in Mississippi crash, GoFundMe created for funeral expenses
A mid-air collision with a bird forced a Cessna Citation to make an emergency landing at...
Cessna Citation forced to land at Eisenhower Airport due to bird strike

Latest News

Dillons and kroger recommend masks to shoppers
Kroger asks shoppers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status
Update to Drowning story
Crews search for person at Cheney Lake after drowning call
Car crashes into pong near Menards
Man crashes car into pond near K-96
Larry Fager went missing early Saturday
Wichita police ask for public’s help in search for missing man