Nicodemus celebrates its 143 homecoming parade

NICODEMUS, Kan. (KWCH) - The historic Kansas town of Nicodemus held its 143 homecoming parade Saturday.

Nicodemus remains the longest-lasting black settlement in Kansas and the only remaining western town established by black pioneers during the Reconstruction period. To celebrate the history of the town, they started a parade in 1878.

The parade took place in the downtown area, giving the community a chance to reconnect with family and friends.

Several Kansas leaders were in attendance at the celebration, including Governor Laura Kelly, who dedicated the A.M.E. Church.

The historic A.M.E. church, which was dedicated Saturday by Governor Kelly, was also celebrated for being the oldest structure in Nicodemus. The Church was started in 1885 and still stands strong today.

It was my honor to celebrate the rich history, culture, and enduring spirit of Nicodemus almost 150 years after it was... Posted by Governor Laura Kelly on Saturday, July 31, 2021

The celebrations don’t end there; Nicodemus also plans on holding an Emancipation Celebration on Thursday the 5th.

To learn more about Nicodemus’s past, click here

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.