3 people injured in Monday morning shooting, police looking for suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people are in the hospital Monday morning with gunshot wounds following a shooting in the 1800 block of North Piatt.

Wichita Police responded to the shooting just before midnight. They said they found two victims at the scene and a third walked into a local hospital.

Police did not say the extent of the victims’ injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation and police said this is an isolated incident.

“Our suspect is currently outstanding, but it doesn’t appear there is going to be a danger or a threat to the surrounding community,” Wichita Police Detective James Hook said.

