Accident closes turnpike near Topeka service area

Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area(Pete Popkess)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Dept. of Transportation, I-70 near the Topeka Service Area is closed in both directions due to a traffic incident.

The incident is located between mile markers 186 and 188, about 4 miles east of Topeka.

I-70 in both directions was closed after a traffic accident near the Topeka rest area.
I-70 in both directions was closed after a traffic accident near the Topeka rest area.(Pete Popkess)

The incident was initially reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday.

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS has a crew heading to the scene. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

