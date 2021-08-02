Bishop recovers from near death experience with Covid

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The delta variant continues to be a concern across the U.S., causing churches everywhere to take even more precautions yet again.

Local Wichita bishop says he nearly died from COVID last year and is now preparing his church for the Delta variant.

Bishop David Reed at Upper Room Church - Jesus Christ was hospitalized for almost 20 days and put on a ventilator in March 2020.

He was battling COVID and thinks he contracted it at church. Reed stated, “this gentleman came into service late. He was sweating, nose running, and he asked for prayer at the end of service.”

That gentleman Reed believes he contracted COVID from a church member and good friend, Darryl Wright.

“I came to service, thinking that if I come to service, maybe I could get a healing, get prayer from my bishop. I came on in and I sat right here in this spot. The whole time I’m up worshiping, and I noticed I was sweating, and I was getting very tired,” said Wright.

After spending several days close to death in the hospital, both bishop Reed and Wright say they are still cautious of catching COVID again even though they are both vaccinated. With the increase in Delta variant cases, the Upper Room Church is one of many churches around Wichita asking members to wear masks when inside.

Bishop Reed says his church is still encouraging safety precautions and sanitizing after service. However, when it comes to closing the church and returning to virtual services or limiting attendees, they will wait for that instruction from the Centers for Disease Control.

“You never want to go back to that or wish that on anybody. Do not wait till the last minute, and do take this seriously. Take the proper procedures when you see the numbers going up. Wear your mask,” Wright expressed.

