Community steps in to help owners of the Winfield Music Festival after multiple break-ins

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Within the last two weeks, owners of the Winfield Music Festival, Barry Patton and Rene Patton, experienced multiple break-ins to their shed-turned-small business. Thousands of dollars in equipment, furniture, and alcohol were stolen.

The Patton’s Pickin’ Parlor was a passion project created in 2015 when the Patton’s moved to their new home.

Rene stated, “This is a labor of love. Absolutely, a labor of love. When we bought the place, we had no expectations. We took all the money out of our pockets the first year, and we hosted the event. It’s kind of like a wedding for your kids.”

“Rene and I’s dream to have this and to have a music store later on that we could have jams in, so everybody can come over and play,” said Barry.

The couple has dealt with back-to-back break-ins on the 24 and 27 of July. The unknown suspects targeted their backyard storage shed, taking the sound equipment, alcohol they had been stocking up on, and numerous sentimental items.

Rene stated, “Barry and I had gotten married at the bluegrass festival. We had a poster signed by all the artists, we had some mementos like our bands and some other things from the wedding itself and made a huge colossal framing of that. We walked in today, and we’d been so looking for all of the equipment that was stolen, we just discovered today that it had been taken.”

After the break-ins, the Patton’s thought this might be it for the business. However, they have had multiple community members step up to run sound equipment, and others are donating time and resources to make sure this year’s show is a go.

Barry “Reach out to us and do not let the music die. Especially here. It means a lot for me for them to reach out.”

To donate to Patton’s Pickin’ Parlor, click here.

