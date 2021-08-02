Cool Monday morning across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and cooler morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will warm up into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies.
Similar to Sunday, upper-level winds will carry areas of smoke to Kansas today. However, other than hazy skies and a slight drop in air quality, it is not much of a concern.
Aside from a weak weather maker moving across the state Wednesday night – with a stray shower or storm – the remainder of the workweek looks quiet with a warming trend. Below normal highs, generally in the 80s through Thursday, will climb into the hotter 90s this weekend.
WICHITA AREA FORECAST:
Today: Sunny, then a few high/thin clouds. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 87.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 62.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-15. High: 88.
Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 65.
Wed: High: 87. Low: 67. Increasing clouds.
Thu: High: 90. Low: 70. Isolated showers, then decreasing clouds.
Fri: High: 95. Low: 74. Sunny.
Sat: High: 97. Low: 75. Mostly sunny and breezy.
Sun: High: 96. Low: 76. Partly cloudy and breezy.
