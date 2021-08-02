Cool Monday morning across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and cooler morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will warm up into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

Similar to Sunday, upper-level winds will carry areas of smoke to Kansas today. However, other than hazy skies and a slight drop in air quality, it is not much of a concern.

Aside from a weak weather maker moving across the state Wednesday night – with a stray shower or storm – the remainder of the workweek looks quiet with a warming trend. Below normal highs, generally in the 80s through Thursday, will climb into the hotter 90s this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, then a few high/thin clouds. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 87.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-15. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 67. Increasing clouds.

Thu: High: 90. Low: 70. Isolated showers, then decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 95. Low: 74. Sunny.

Sat: High: 97. Low: 75. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 96. Low: 76. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.