Advertisement

COVID-19 protocols for Kansas school districts

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas schools prepare to reopen for the fall of 2021, all of them have been working on how students and staff can safely return to the classroom.

Gov. Laura Kelly has recommended that masks be worn in schools as COVID-19 cases surge due to the delta variant.

Find your school’s safety plan in the table below.

Kansas Schools COVID-19 Information

Click on the range for your School District COVID Information

USD 101-250

USD Name City County Website
102 USD 102 Cimarron-Ensign Cimarron Gray School COVID Information
103 USD 103 Cheylin Bird City Cheyenne School COVID Information
105 USD 105 Atwood Atwood Rawlins School COVID Information
106 USD 106 Western Plains Ransom Ness School COVID Information
107 USD 107 Rock Hills Mankato Jewell School COVID Information
109 USD 109 Republic Co. Belleville Republic School COVID Information
110 USD 110 Thunder Ridge Schools Kensington Smith School COVID Information
112 USD 112 Central Plains Holyrood Ellsworth School COVID Information
200 USD 200 Greeley County Tribune Greeley School COVID Information
205 USD 205 Bluestem Leon Butler School COVID Information
206 USD 206 Remington Whitewater Butler School COVID Information
208 USD 208 Wakeeney WaKeeney Trego School COVID Information
209 USD 209 Moscow Moscow Stevens School COVID Information
210 USD 210 Hugoton Hugoton Stevens School COVID Information
211 USD 211 Norton Norton Norton School COVID Information
212 USD 212 Northern Valley Almena Norton School COVID Information
214 USD 214 Ulysses Ulysses Grant School COVID Information
215 USD 215 Lakin Lakin Kearny School COVID Information
216 USD 216 Deerfield Deerfield Kearny School COVID Information
217 USD 217 Rolla Rolla Morton School COVID Information
218 USD 218 Elkhart Elkhart Morton School COVID Information
219 USD 219 Minneola Minneloa Clark School COVID Information
220 USD 220 Ashland Ashland Clark School COVID Information
225 USD 225 Fowler Fowler Meade School COVID Information
226 USD 226 Meade Meade Meade School COVID Information
227 USD 227 Hodgeman County Jetmore Hodgeman School COVID Information
237 USD 237 Smith Center Smith Center Smith School COVID Information
239 USD 239 N. Ottawa County Minneapolis Ottawa School COVID Information
240 USD 240 Twin Valley Bennington Ottawa School COVID Information
241 USD 241 Wallace Co. Sharon Springs Wallace School COVID Information
242 USD 242 Weskan Weskan Wallace School COVID Information

USD 251 - 300

USD Name City County Website
251 USD 251 N. Lyon Co. Americus Lyon School COVID Information
252 USD 252 S. Lyon Co. Hartford Lyon School COVID Information
253 USD 253 Emporia Emporia Lyon School COVID Information
254 USD 254 Barber Co. N. Medicine Lodge Barber School COVID Information
255 USD 255 S. Barber Kiowa Barber School COVID Information
259 USD 259 Wichita Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
260 USD 260 Derby Derby Sedgwick School COVID Information
261 USD 261 Haysville Haysville Sedgwick School COVID Information
262 USD 262 Valley Center Valley Center Sedgwick School COVID Information
263 USD 263 Mulvane Mulvane Sedgwick School COVID Information
264 USD 264 Clearwater Clearwater Sedgwick School COVID Information
265 USD 265 Goddard Goddard Sedgwick School COVID Information
266 USD 266 Maize Maize Sedgwick School COVID Information
267 USD 267 Renwick Andale Sedgwick School COVID Information
268 USD 268 Cheney Cheney Sedgwick School COVID Information
269 USD 269 Palco Palco Rooks School COVID Information
270 USD 270 Plainville Plainville Rooks School COVID Information
271 USD 271 Stockton Stockton Rooks School COVID Information
272 USD 272 Waconda Cawker City Mitchell School COVID Information
273 USD 273 Beloit Beloit Mitchell School COVID Information
274 USD 274 Oakley Oakley Logan School COVID Information
275 USD 275 Triplains Winona Logan School COVID Information
281 USD 281 Hill City Hill City Graham School COVID Information
282 USD 282 West Elk Howard Elk School COVID Information
283 USD 283 Elk Valley Longton Elk School COVID Information
284 USD 284 Chase Co Cottonwood Falls Chase School COVID Information
285 USD 285 - Cedar Vale Cedar Vale Chautauqua School COVID Information
286 USD 286 Sedan Sedan Chautauqua School COVID Information
288 USD 288 Central Hgts Richmond Franklin School COVID Information
291 USD 291 Grinnell Grinnell Gove School COVID Information
292 USD 292 Wheatland GrainField Gove School COVID Information
293 USD 293 Quinter Quinter Gove School COVID Information
294 USD 294 Oberlin Oberlin Decatur School COVID Information
297 USD 297 St. Francis St. Francis Cheyenne School COVID Information
298 USD 298 Lincoln Lincoln Lincoln School COVID Information
299 USD 299 Sylvan Grove Sylvan Grove Lincoln School COVID Information
300 USD 300 Comanche Co.-Coldwater-Protection Coldwater Comanche School COVID Information

USD 301-360

USD Name City County Website
303 USD 303 Ness City Ness City Ness School COVID Information
305 USD 305 Salina Salina Saline School COVID Information
306 USD 306 SE of Saline Gypsum Saline School COVID Information
307 USD 307 Ell-Saline Brookville Saline School COVID Information
308 USD 308 Hutchinson Hutchinson Reno School COVID Information
309 USD 309 Nickerson/S. Hutchinson Hutchinson Reno School COVID Information
310 USD 310 Fairfield Langdon Reno School COVID Information
311 USD 311 Pretty Prairie Pretty Prairie Reno School COVID Information
312 USD 312 Haven Haven Reno School COVID Information
313 USD 313 Buhler Buhler Reno School COVID Information
314 USD 314 Brewster Brewster Thomas School COVID Information
315 USD 315 Colby Colby Thomas School COVID Information
316 USD 316 Golden Plains Selden Sheridan School COVID Information
325 USD 325 Phillipsburg Phillipsburg Phillips School COVID Information
326 USD 326 Logan Logan Phillips School COVID Information
327 USD 327 Ellsworth Ellsworth Ellsworth School COVID Information
331 USD 331 Kingman-Norwich Kingman Kingman School COVID Information
332 USD 332 Cunningham Cunningham Kingman School COVID Information
333 USD 333 Concordia Concordia Cloud School COVID Information
334 USD 334 Southern Cloud Miltonvale Cloud School COVID Information
347 USD 347 Kinsley-Offerle Kinsley Edwards School COVID Information
349 USD 349 Stafford Stafford Stafford School COVID Information
350 USD 350 St. John-Hudson St. John Stafford School COVID Information
351 USD 351 Macksville Macksville Stafford School COVID Information
352 USD 352 Goodland Goodland Sherman School COVID Information
353 USD 353 Wellington Wellington Sumner School COVID Information
355 USD 355 Ellinwood Ellinwood Barton School COVID Information
356 USD 356 Conway Springs Conway Springs Sumner School COVID Information
357 USD 357 Belle Plaine Belle Plaine Sumner School COVID Information
358 USD 358 Oxford Oxford Sumner School COVID Information
359 USD 359 Argonia Argonia Sumner School COVID Information
360 USD 360 Caldwell Caldwell Sumner School COVID Information

USD 361-400

USD Name City County Website
361 USD 361 Anthony-Harper Anthony Harper School COVID Information
363 USD 363 Holcomb Holcomb Finney School COVID Information
366 USD 366 Yates Center Yates Center woodson School COVID Information
369 USD 369 Burrton Burrton Harvey School COVID Information
371 USD 371 Montezuma Montezuma Gray School COVID Information
373 USD 373 Newton Newton Harvey School COVID Information
374 USD 374 Sublette Sublette Haskell School COVID Information
375 USD 375 Circle Towanda Butler School COVID Information
376 USD 376 Sterling Sterling Rice School COVID Information
378 USD 378 Riley County Riley Riley School COVID Information
379 USD 379 Clay Center Clay Center Clay School COVID Information
381 USD 381 Spearville Spearville Ford School COVID Information
382 USD 382 Pratt Pratt Pratt School COVID Information
383 USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden Manhattan Riley School COVID Information
384 USD 384 Blue Valley (Randolph) Randolph Riley School COVID Information
385 USD 385 Andover Andover Sedgwick & Butler School COVID Information
386 USD 386 Madison-Virgil Madison Greenwood School COVID Information
388 USD 388 Ellis Ellis Ellis School COVID Information
389 USD 389 Eureka Eureka Greenwood School COVID Information
390 USD 390 Hamilton Hamilton Greenwood School COVID Information
392 USD 392 Osborne Co Osborne Osborne School COVID Information
393 USD 393 Solomon Solomon Dickinson School COVID Information
394 USD 394 Rose Hill Rose Hill Butler School COVID Information
395 USD 395 LaCrosse LaCrosse Rush School COVID Information
396 USD 396 Douglass Douglass Butler School COVID Information
397 USD 397 Centre (Lost Springs) Lost Springs Marion School COVID Information
398 USD 398 Peabody-Burns Peabody Marion School COVID Information
399 USD 399 Paradise   Russell School COVID Information
400 USD 400 Smoky Valley Lindsborg Mcpherson School COVID Information

USD 401-460

USD Name City County Website
401 USD 401 Chase-Raymond Chase/td> Rice School COVID Information
402 USD 402 Augusta Augusta Butler School COVID Information
403 USD 403 Otis-Bison Otis Rush School COVID Information
405 USD 405 Lyons Lyons Rice School COVID Information
407 USD 407 Russell Co. Russell Russell School COVID Information
408 USD 408 Marion Marion Marion School COVID Information
410 USD 410 Hillsboro Hillsboro Marion School COVID Information
411 USD 411 Goessel Goessel Marion School COVID Information
412 USD 412 Hoxie Hoxie Sheridan School COVID Information
417 USD 417 Morris Co. Council Grove Morris School COVID Information
418 USD 418 McPherson McPherson McPherson School COVID Information
419 USD 419 Canton-Galva Canton McPherson School COVID Information
422 USD 422 Kiowa County Greensburg Kiowa School COVID Information
423 USD 423 Moundridge Moundridge McPherson School COVID Information
426 USD 426 Pike Valley Scandia Republic School COVID Information
428 USD 428 Great Bend Great Bend Barton School COVID Information
431 USD 431 Hoisington Hoisington Barton School COVID Information
432 USD 432 Victoria Victoria Ellis School COVID Information
435 USD 435 Abilene Abliene Dickinson School COVID Information
438 USD 438 Skyline Pratt Pratt School COVID Information
439 USD 439 Sedgwick Sedgwick Harvey School COVID Information
440 USD 440 Halstead Halstead Harvey School COVID Information
443 USD 443 Dodge City Dodge City Ford School COVID Information
444 USD 444-Little River Little River Rice School COVID Information
448 USD 448 Inman Inman Mcpherson School COVID Information
452 USD 452 Stanton Co Johnson Stanton School COVID Information
457 USD 457 Garden City Garden City Finney School COVID Information
459 USD 459 Bucklin Bucklin Ford School COVID Information
460 USD 460 Hesston Hesston Harvey School COVID Information

461-511

USD Name City County Website
462 USD 462 Central Burden Cowley School COVID Information
463 USD 463 Udall Udall Cowley School COVID Information
465 USD 465 Winfield Winfield Cowley School COVID Information
466 USD 466 Scott City Scott City Scott School COVID Information
467 USD 467 Leoti Leoti Wichita School COVID Information
468 USD 468 Healy Healy Lane School COVID Information
470 USD 470 Ark City Arkansas Cowley School COVID Information
471 USD 471 Dexter Dexter Cowley School COVID Information
473 USD 473 Chapman Chapman Dickinson School COVID Information
474 USD 474 Haviland Haviland Kiowa School COVID Information
476 USD 476 Copeland Copeland Gray School COVID Information
477 USD 477 Ingalls Ingalls Gray School COVID Information
480 USD 480 Liberal Liberal Seward School COVID Information
481 USD 481 Rural Vista White City Morris School COVID Information
482 USD 482 Dighton Dighton Lane School COVID Information
483 USD 483 Kismet-Plains Plains Meade School COVID Information
487 USD 487 Herington Herington Dickinson School COVID Information
489 USD 489 Hays Hays Ellis School COVID Information
490 USD 490 El Dorado El Dorado Butler School COVID Information
492 USD 492 Flint Hills Rosalia Butler School COVID Information
494 USD 494 Syracuse Syracuse Hamilton School COVID Information
495 USD 495 Larned Larned Pawnee School COVID Information
496 USD 496 Pawnee Heights Burdett Pawnee School COVID Information
502 USD 502 Lewis Lewis Edwards School COVID Information
507 USD 507 Satanta Satanta Haskell School COVID Information
509 USD 509 South Haven South Haven Sumner School COVID Information
511 USD 511 Attica Attica Harper School COVID Information
       

Other Schools

USD Name City County Website
All Saints Elementary Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
Annoor Islamic School Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Arkansas City Christian Academy Arkansas City Cowley School COVID Information
  Berean Academy Elbing Elbing Butler School COVID Information
  Bishop Carroll High School Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Blessed Sacrament Elementary - Wichita Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Catholic Diosece of Dodge City Dodge City Ford School COVID Information
  Central Christian Academy - Wichita Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Central Christian School - Hutchinson Hutchinson Reno School COVID Information
  Christ the Savior Academy Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Classical School of Wichita Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Cornerstone Classical School Salina Saline School COVID Information
  Elyria Christian School McPherson McPherson School COVID Information
  Faith Lutheran School Derby sedgwick School COVID Information
  Holy Cross Catholic School - Hutchinson Hutchinson Reno School COVID Information
  Holy Family Elementary Hays Ellis School COVID Information
  Holy Name Catholic School - Winfield Winfield Cowley School COVID Information
  Kapaun Mount Carmel High School Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
Life Prep Academy Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Newton Bible Christian School Newton Harvey School COVID Information
  North Ridge Academy Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Sacred Heart Catholic School - Dodge City Dodge City Ford School COVID Information
  Sacred Heart Elementary - Ark City Arkansas City Cowley School COVID Information
  Sacred Heart Elementary - Colby Colby Thomas School COVID Information
  Sacred Heart Elementary - Emporia Emporia Lyon School COVID Information
  Sacred Heart Elementary - Ness City Ness City Ness School COVID Information
  Sacred Heart Elementary - Plainville Plainville Rooks School COVID Information
  Sacred Heart Elementary - Pratt Pratt Pratt School COVID Information
  Sacred Heart High School - Salina Salina Saline School COVID Information
  School of the Magdalen Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  School of the Ressurection Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  St. Andrews Elementary - Abilene Abilene Dickinson School COVID Information
  St. Anne Elementary - Wichita Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  St. Anthony's Catholic School - Liberal Liberal Seward School COVID Information
  St. Cecilia Elementary - Haysville Haysville Sedgwick School COVID Information
  St. Dominic Catholic School - Garden City Garden City Finney School COVID Information
  St. Elizabeth Ann Seton - Wichita Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School - Wichita Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  St. James Elementary - Augusta Augusta Butler School COVID Information
  St. Joseph Elementary - Conway Springs Conway Springs Sumner School COVID Information
  St. Joseph Elementary - Ellinwood Ellenwood Barton School COVID Information
  St. Joseph Elementary - McPherson McPherson McPherson School COVID Information
  St. Joseph Elementary - Oakley Oakley Logan School COVID Information
  St. Joseph Elementary - Wichita Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  St. Joseph Ost Catholic School Mt. Hope Reno School COVID Information
  St. Jude Elementary - Wichita Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  St. Margaret Mary Elementary - Wichita Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  St. Mary Elementary - Derby Derby Sedgwick School COVID Information
  St. Mary Elementary - Garden City Garden City Finney School COVID Information
  St. Mary Elementary - Newton Newton Harvey School COVID Information
  St. Mary's Elementary - Salina Salina Saline School COVID Information
  St. Mary's School - Ellis Ellis Ellis School COVID Information
  St. Nicholas Elementary - Kinsley Kinsely Edwards School COVID Information
  St. Patrick Catholic School - Kingman Kingman Kingman School COVID Information
  St. Patrick Elementary - Wichita Wichita sedgwick School COVID Information
  St. Paul Lutheran Elementary - Cheney Cheney Sedgwick School COVID Information
  St. Paul Lutheran Elementary - Haven Haven Reno School COVID Information
  St. Peter Catholic School - Wichita Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  St. Teresa Elementary - Hutchinson Hutchinson Reno School COVID Information
  St. Thomas Aquinas Elementary - Wichita Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  St. Xavier Catholic Schools - Junction City Junction City geary School COVID Information
  Sumner County Academy Wellington Sumner School COVID Information
  Sunrise Christian Academy Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  The Independent School Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Thomas Moore Prep Marian High Hays Ellis School COVID Information
  Tipton High Tipton Mitchell School COVID Information
  Today's Christian Academy Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Trinity Catholic High School Hutchinson Reno School COVID Information
  Trinity Lutheran Elementary Winfield Cowley School COVID Information
  Wellington Christian Academy Wellington Sumner School COVID Information
  Wichita Adventist Christian Academy Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Wichita Catholic Schools Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Wichita Collegiate School Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Wichita Montessori School Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Wichita Trinity Academy Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information

College

USD Name City County Website
  Baker University Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Barclay College Haviland Kiowa School COVID Information
  Barton County Community College Great Bend Barton School COVID Information
  Bethany College Lindsborg Mcpherson School COVID Information
Bethel College     School COVID Information
  Butler Community College El Dorado Butler School COVID Information
  Cloud County Community College - Concordia Concordia   School COVID Information
  Colby Community College Colby Thomas School COVID Information
  Cowley College Winfield Cowley School COVID Information
  Dodge City Community College Dodge City Ford School COVID Information
  Emporia State University Emporia Lyon School COVID Information
  Fort Hays State University Hays Ellis School COVID Information
  Friends University Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Garden City Community College Garden City Finney School COVID Information
  Hesston College Hesston Harvey School COVID Information
  Hutchinson Community College Hutchinson Reno School COVID Information
  Kansas State University Manhattan Riley School COVID Information
  Kansas Wesleyan University Salina Saline School COVID Information
  McPherson College Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  National American University Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Newman University Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  North Central Kansas Technical College - Hays Hays Ellis School COVID Information
  Northwest Kansas Technical College Goodland Sherman School COVID Information
  Pratt Community College Pratt Pratt School COVID Information
  Salina Area Technical College Salina Saline School COVID Information
  Seward County Community College Liberal Seward School COVID Information
  Sterling College Sterling Rice School COVID Information
  Tabor College Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  University UMC Wichita Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Vatterott College Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Webster University Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Wichita State University Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  Wichita Technical Institute Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information
  WSU Tech Wichita Sedgwick School COVID Information

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update to Drowning story
Search continues for missing water-skier at Cheney Lake
Dillons and kroger recommend masks to shoppers
Kroger asks shoppers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status
Snake caught on doorbell camera
Caught on camera: Snake makes an appearance Thursday night at Kansas home
Wichita community donates ice and water to homeless during heat wave.
Wichita woman helps homeless keep cool during heat wave
Car crashes into pong near Menards
Man crashes car into pond near K-96

Latest News

Wichita students with masks in class
Wichita Public Schools, BOE wait for Aug. 9 meeting to decide on masks
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Kansas governor recommends school districts to require mask wearing
Kansas universities announce mask mandates in response to governor’s announcement
Where’s Shane? First Student
Where’s Shane? First Student