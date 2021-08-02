Advertisement

Garden City man arrested for assault using wooden bat

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City Police have arrested a man for causing a disturbance and extensive damage with a wooden baseball bat Friday afternoon.

Police said that 36-year-old Deacon Johann used the bat to break into a residence in the 2000 block of Crestway Drive where he then chased two people known to him out of the home. He then struck two vehicles in the area with the bat before officers arrived.

When officers arrived, police said Johann refused to listen to officers to drop the bat and walked closer, swinging at them. He was then taken into custody.

Johann was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of criminal threat and two counts of criminal damage.

