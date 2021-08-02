Advertisement

Heat relief & low humidity for a few more days

Hotter weather will eventually return by late this week
What to expect for the next few days.
What to expect for the next few days.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will continue to get a break from the intense heat for the next few days as humidity levels remain low with temperatures below average.

It will be a comfortable start to the day Tuesday with morning low temperatures around 60. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 under a mostly sunny sky.

There will be little change in the weather pattern over the next few days, so temperatures will remain steady in the upper 80s to near 90 again on Wednesday and Thursday with low humidity continuing.

A few showers and storms will be possible over northwest Kansas Wednesday evening and into the night, but as of now, it looks like the rest of the state will remain dry.

Hotter weather and higher humidity will return by Friday and the upcoming weekend with highs back in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 62.

Wed: High: 87  Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88  Low: 67 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 94  Low: 68  Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 97  Low: 74  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Sun: High: 97  Low: 74  Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Mon: High: 96  Low: 75  Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

