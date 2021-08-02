Motor home driver escapes injury in fiery crash at BETO Junction

COFFEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motor home driver escaped injury when his vehicle burst into flames Monday afternoon in Coffey County.

The US-75 and I-35 intersection was closed due to the wreck around 4:15 p.m. at BETO Junction. The Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office said a motor home blew a tire on I-35 as it passed over Hwy 75. The motor home toppled on its side and a small tractor it was pulling fell onto Hwy 75.

The driver escaped unharmed, just before the home burst in flames.

A KDOT inspector was on scene Monday night checking the extent of the damage. Drivers on Northbound I-35 must get off on Hwy 75, then get back on past the accident area.

