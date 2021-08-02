Off-duty firefighter, good Samaritans help save man from submerged car

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said an off-duty firefighter and two citizens helped save a man after his car went off the highway and into the water. The accident happened Monday afternoon on the ramp from I-135 to eastbound K-96.

Trooper Taylor Platt, with KHP, said an off-duty firefighter was behind the car when he saw it go off the highway, through a fence and into the K-96 Fishing Lake. He stopped and starting running toward the vehicle to help. Two citizens, with no first responder experience, saw the firefighter run toward the crash scene and stopped to help as well.

Platt said all three jumped into the water and broke the glass to pull the driver out before the vehicle almost went underwater.

Platt said it’s believed that the driver suffered a seizure which led to the accident. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

