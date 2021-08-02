Advertisement

Preparing for the first day of school

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When your child starts school for the very first time, you want to make sure they’re ready.

Experts say parents play a key role in their child’s development and it’s never too early. So, while they’re learning how to crawl and walk, don’t forget books.

“Parents should start reading with students right away,” Shannon Benoit with Parents as Teachers said, “and, and asking questions, as they’re reading, you know, who’s the author, who’s the illustrator of this book, and talking to kids about pictures and even doing picture walks with students asking questions expressing curiosity. Also, having students to retell stories back to them.”

Parents as Teachers is a local early childhood parenting education program with Wichita Public Schools.

“Several milestones are like, can students interact appropriately with adults, can they share and take turns with others, do they participate in cleanup activities. Can they recognize common words and print, can they talk in complete sentences, can they address their needs, you know ways parents can practice for that is giving them chores around the house or helping children write about a book they just read or establishing routines, even playing games like chutes and ladders or, you know, just basic ABC games with kids, helps them to start learning to group and be able to take turns, and use that conversational, you know conversational English with each other.”

Benoit said reading with kids when they are just tots is a great way to get them on an early path of reading and writing.

It’s also important to start routines with your kids when they start school, like getting them used to going to bed early and eating breakfast before school, according to Benoit.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update to Drowning story
Search continues for missing water-skier at Cheney Lake
Dillons and kroger recommend masks to shoppers
Kroger asks shoppers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status
Snake caught on doorbell camera
Caught on camera: Snake makes an appearance Thursday night at Kansas home
Wichita community donates ice and water to homeless during heat wave.
Wichita woman helps homeless keep cool during heat wave
Car crashes into pong near Menards
Man crashes car into pond near K-96

Latest News

Reading to your child
Reading to your child
Preparing for the first day of school
Preparing for the first day of school
COVID-19 protocols for Kansas school districts
Wichita students with masks in class
Wichita Public Schools, BOE wait for Aug. 9 meeting to decide on masks