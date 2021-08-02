Preparing for the first day of school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When your child starts school for the very first time, you want to make sure they’re ready.

Experts say parents play a key role in their child’s development and it’s never too early. So, while they’re learning how to crawl and walk, don’t forget books.

“Parents should start reading with students right away,” Shannon Benoit with Parents as Teachers said, “and, and asking questions, as they’re reading, you know, who’s the author, who’s the illustrator of this book, and talking to kids about pictures and even doing picture walks with students asking questions expressing curiosity. Also, having students to retell stories back to them.”

Parents as Teachers is a local early childhood parenting education program with Wichita Public Schools.

“Several milestones are like, can students interact appropriately with adults, can they share and take turns with others, do they participate in cleanup activities. Can they recognize common words and print, can they talk in complete sentences, can they address their needs, you know ways parents can practice for that is giving them chores around the house or helping children write about a book they just read or establishing routines, even playing games like chutes and ladders or, you know, just basic ABC games with kids, helps them to start learning to group and be able to take turns, and use that conversational, you know conversational English with each other.”

Benoit said reading with kids when they are just tots is a great way to get them on an early path of reading and writing.

It’s also important to start routines with your kids when they start school, like getting them used to going to bed early and eating breakfast before school, according to Benoit.

