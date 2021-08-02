Resurfacing work begins in Reno, Sedgwick Counties

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A large resurfacing project begins Monday in Reno and Sedgwick County.

The $7.86 million project will last until the end of October on K-14 and K-96.

In Sedgwick County, crews will be working on about 15 miles of road that will impact drivers on eastbound K-96 from the Sedgwick/Reno County line all the way east to Maize Road.

In Reno County, crews will work on the northbound and southbound lanes of K-14. That work will start at the U-S 50/ K-14/ K-96 junction in South Hutchinson and stretch to the K-96 junction. (KWCH 12)

Drivers will also see construction on westbound K-96 from the K-14 junction east to the Reno/Sedgwick County line.

