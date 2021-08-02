Advertisement

Resurfacing work begins in Reno, Sedgwick Counties

In Sedgwick County, crews will be working on about 15 miles of road that will impact drivers on...
In Sedgwick County, crews will be working on about 15 miles of road that will impact drivers on eastbound K-96 from the Sedgwick/Reno County line all the way east to Maize Road.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A large resurfacing project begins Monday in Reno and Sedgwick County.

The $7.86 million project will last until the end of October on K-14 and K-96.

In Sedgwick County, crews will be working on about 15 miles of road that will impact drivers on eastbound K-96 from the Sedgwick/Reno County line all the way east to Maize Road.

In Reno County, crews will work on the northbound and southbound lanes of K-14. That work will...
In Reno County, crews will work on the northbound and southbound lanes of K-14. That work will start at the U-S 50/ K-14/ K-96 junction in South Hutchinson and stretch to the K-96 junction.(KWCH 12)

In Reno County, crews will work on the northbound and southbound lanes of K-14. That work will start at the U-S 50/ K-14/ K-96 junction in South Hutchinson and stretch to the K-96 junction.

Drivers will also see construction on westbound K-96 from the K-14 junction east to the Reno/Sedgwick County line.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update to Drowning story
Search continues for missing water-skier at Cheney Lake
Dillons and kroger recommend masks to shoppers
Kroger asks shoppers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status
Snake caught on doorbell camera
Caught on camera: Snake makes an appearance Thursday night at Kansas home
Wichita community donates ice and water to homeless during heat wave.
Wichita woman helps homeless keep cool during heat wave
Car crashes into pong near Menards
Man crashes car into pond near K-96

Latest News

Several people were injured in a crash near the Kansas Star Casino.
4 injured, 2 critically in crash near Kansas Star Casino
A FedEx trailer caught fire west of Pratt on US-54, closing the highway.
FedEx trailer catches fire west of Pratt, closes highway
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police hand out 143 traffic tickets on Kellogg
Wichita police responded to an incident near the intersection of 27th street south and south...
Crash overnight in SW Wichita