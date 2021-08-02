Sedgwick County EMS Interim Director explains goals for the future

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County’s new interim EMS director spoke Monday about his plans for the department’s future.

Major Kevin Lanterman replaces former EMS Director Dr. John Gallagher who resigned last month after an investigation into his leadership and multiple employee complaints about response times.

According to Lanterman, over the past few years, more than 80 paramedics and EMT’s left Sedgwick County EMS due to leadership.

“It was probably one of the worst times. I would like to think we could put this behind us, it is not going to change overnight. But that does not mean we are not going to start working on this immediately,” he said.

Lanterman has over 30 years of experience in the EMS field and plans to use his background to try and fix staffing issues. He explained that his first goal is to improve morale among employees, including increasing communication, retention and recruiting more providers.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.