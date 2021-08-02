Sedgwick County hospitalizations reach February highs as delta variant spreads

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has released its latest hospitalizations for COVID-19 and the numbers have risen to what they were in mid-February.

According to the county’s dashboard, as of Aug. 2, 112 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus and 30 of those patients are in the ICU. That’s compared to 74 hospitalizations the week of July 27 with 25 in the ICU. On Feb. 8, the county reported 126 hospitalizations and 45 ICU admissions.

The Area Hospital Status Assessment is still in the green - for good. It will stay that way for the rest of the week, but the county officials say they are in discussion witha area hospitals to see if the status needs to change.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 is now up to 8% in the county. To date, 114,389 residents have been fully vaccinated by the Sedgwick County Health Department.

In Kansas, there have been 1,703 new cases of COVID-19, 11 new deaths and 52 new hospitalizations since Friday. According to the state’s vaccine data, 48.7% of Kansans have been vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine and 42.3% completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.

