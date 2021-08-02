Advertisement

Sedgwick County hospitalizations reach February highs as delta variant spreads

Wesley Medical Center
Wesley Medical Center(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has released its latest hospitalizations for COVID-19 and the numbers have risen to what they were in mid-February.

According to the county’s dashboard, as of Aug. 2, 112 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus and 30 of those patients are in the ICU. That’s compared to 74 hospitalizations the week of July 27 with 25 in the ICU. On Feb. 8, the county reported 126 hospitalizations and 45 ICU admissions.

The Area Hospital Status Assessment is still in the green - for good. It will stay that way for the rest of the week, but the county officials say they are in discussion witha area hospitals to see if the status needs to change.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 is now up to 8% in the county. To date, 114,389 residents have been fully vaccinated by the Sedgwick County Health Department.

In Kansas, there have been 1,703 new cases of COVID-19, 11 new deaths and 52 new hospitalizations since Friday. According to the state’s vaccine data, 48.7% of Kansans have been vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine and 42.3% completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update to Drowning story
Body of missing water-skier recovered from Cheney Lake
Dillons and kroger recommend masks to shoppers
Kroger asks shoppers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status
Snake caught on doorbell camera
Caught on camera: Snake makes an appearance Thursday night at Kansas home
COVID-19 protocols for Kansas school districts
3 people injured in Monday morning shooting, police looking for suspect
3 people injured in Monday morning shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle's bars, restaurants
The 51-year-old man, who was hospitalized for three months, is encouraging others to take...
After life or death battle with COVID-19, Ind. man encourages others to get vaccinated
She says her fiancé and mother's last wish was for her to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Woman loses fiancé, mother, grandmother to COVID-19 within days
Wichita students with masks in class
Wichita Public Schools, BOE wait for Aug. 9 meeting to decide on masks