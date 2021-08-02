Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Garden City woman with dementia missing since Sunday

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Virginia Rae Green.
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Virginia Rae Green.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 76-year-old Garden City woman with dementia is missing.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Virginia Rae Green.

Green is five feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes. She also wears glasses and has a scar on the side of her eyebrow near her right temple.

She was last seen in her home in Garden City Sunday and maybe driving a 2014 red Ford Escape with Kansas tag 494KVD.

If you’ve seen her or know where she might be, call 911.

