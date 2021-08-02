Advertisement

‘This is not a political decision’ : Two Kansas City businesses to require proof of vaccination from customers

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Two businesses in the Kansas City area announced Sunday that they will begin requiring proof of vaccination for customers.

Hamburger Mary’s Kansas City and Woody’s KC will both start requiring proof of vaccination starting Tuesday.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases have risen throughout Missouri. The state has reported a seven-day rolling average of nearly 1,852 cases per day.

According to the announcement, customers will be required to show a photo ID and either their original COVID-19 vaccination card, a copy of it or a high-resolution photo of it on their phone. Both businesses encourage others to follow suit in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Both organizations shared the same message on the Facebook pages Sunday:

Beginning Tuesday, August 3, Hamburger Mary’s KC and Woody’s KC will no longer allow patrons to enter our establishments who have not been vaccinated. This is not a political decision. This is a decision that we feel is the moral requirement to help safeguard our staff, guests and their families from exposure to the Covid-19 virus. We do not apologize for our stance in this matter. We encourage other businesses, restaurants and bars to make the same decision. If you want to come to our establishment—and more importantly, if you want to defeat this virus that has plagued us for the last 18 months--please get vaccinated.

To enter our establishments proof of vaccination will be required. Please bring a photo id and either your original Covid-19 vaccination certificate, a photocopy of it, or a high rez photo of it on your phone. Thank you.

