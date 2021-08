WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An air quality advisory has been issued for the city of Wichita.

The air quality has reached the “unhealthy” level, according to the city.

“A higher than average presence of particulate matter are currently impacting air quality,” the city said in a tweet.

