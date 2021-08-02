Week of August 2: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Training & Licensing Specialist | DCCCA Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11572455 | Also on KansasWorks.com: 14 other positions

TUESDAY: Experienced Service Tech | Eddy’s Everything | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11574669 | Also on KansasWorks.com: Sales Associate, Automotive Service Advisor, Automotive Service Porter, Automotive Parts Assistant Manager, Parts Specialist and Automotive Mechanic

WEDNESDAY: Systems Engineer | Keycentrix | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11580259 | Also on KansasWorks.com: QA Analyst, Client Success Manager, Support Services Manager, Lead Software Developer

THURSDAY: RETAINWORKS Data Manager | Kansas Department of Commerce | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11582438

FRIDAY: Press Brake Operator | Elco Manufacturing | Harper | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11568835 | Also posted on KansasWorks.com: Metal Finisher and Production Welder

