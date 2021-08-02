Where’s Shane? Wichita Public Schools new teacher orientation
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re at Wichita Public Schools new teacher orientation today. Whether they will be working with the youngest of students, learners with special needs, or those making their final decisions in high school before graduation, Shane is talking to all of those that will play an essential role in your child’s success!
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.