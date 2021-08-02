Advertisement

Wichita State University to require masks in classrooms, labs this fall

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University will require masks in the classroom and laboratories this fall.

According to a message from President Rick Muma on Monday, the requirement is “effective immediately” for “all students, faculty, staff, and visitors — regardless of vaccination status.”

It goes on to say, all members of the campus community are encouraged to wear masks in all other indoor campus locations.

“We believe this small step will greatly increase our chances of keeping our campus open for in-person business and keeping our students in the classroom,” said the message from President Muma.

