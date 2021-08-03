African Swine Fever outbreak leads to euthanization of thousands of pigs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tens of thousands of pigs will be euthanized in the Dominican Republic over an African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak. The announcement comes after authorities sent 389 samples from pig farms across the country to U.S. labs. Authorities say the only way to stop the disease is to euthanize the entire pig population where ASF has been detected. Officials are still investigating the origin of the outbreak and have not said exactly how many pigs are affected by the virus. The government has announced it will pay farmers the market price of each animal euthanized. This virus does not affect humans.

U.S. rice will soon be heading to Iraq. The country purchasing 80,000 metric tons from ATMs and 40,000 tons from Supreme Rice. That is according to the U.S. Rice Federation. It represents the first U.S. rice sales to the country in two years. A memorandum of understanding was recently signed with the country, with Iraq agreeing to purchase 200,000 tons of U.S. rice annually. Now the shipments should arrive in the country in October and November.

Meat prices have been higher during the pandemic, but now California consumers are facing even higher prices for pork. In 2018, California voters approved an animal welfare proposition that requires more space for breeding pigs - and for chickens that lay eggs. The new standard will be enforced starting in 2022. Egg producers are working to comply, but it does not appear most pork farms will reach the standard. A pig farmer in Iowa says the rules would cost them around 3-million dollars in new construction and lost revenue. He says only a small fraction of farms can currently comply with the California standard. The National Pork Producers Council has asked for the new requirements to be delayed.

