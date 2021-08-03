Advertisement

African Swine Fever outbreak leads to euthanization of thousands of pigs

By Brityne Rucker
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tens of thousands of pigs will be euthanized in the Dominican Republic over an African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak. The announcement comes after authorities sent 389 samples from pig farms across the country to U.S. labs. Authorities say the only way to stop the disease is to euthanize the entire pig population where ASF has been detected. Officials are still investigating the origin of the outbreak and have not said exactly how many pigs are affected by the virus. The government has announced it will pay farmers the market price of each animal euthanized. This virus does not affect humans.

U.S. rice will soon be heading to Iraq. The country purchasing 80,000 metric tons from ATMs and 40,000 tons from Supreme Rice. That is according to the U.S. Rice Federation. It represents the first U.S. rice sales to the country in two years. A memorandum of understanding was recently signed with the country, with Iraq agreeing to purchase 200,000 tons of U.S. rice annually. Now the shipments should arrive in the country in October and November.

Meat prices have been higher during the pandemic, but now California consumers are facing even higher prices for pork.  In 2018, California voters approved an animal welfare proposition that requires more space for breeding pigs - and for chickens that lay eggs. The new standard will be enforced starting in 2022. Egg producers are working to comply, but it does not appear most pork farms will reach the standard. A pig farmer in Iowa says the rules would cost them around 3-million dollars in new construction and lost revenue. He says only a small fraction of farms can currently comply with the California standard. The National Pork Producers Council has asked for the new requirements to be delayed.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 protocols for Kansas school districts
Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
Update to Drowning story
Body of missing water-skier recovered from Cheney Lake
3 people injured in Monday morning shooting, police looking for suspect
3 people injured in Monday morning shooting, suspect arrested
Know your rights: Do you have to show employers, businesses COVID vaccination card?
‘This is not a political decision’ : Two Kansas City businesses to require proof of vaccination from customers

Latest News

Aug. 3 Ag Update
(Source: Tyson Foods Inc.)
Tyson Foods to require all U.S. workers to get COVID-19 vaccine
Sedgwick County Fair
Local primary elections in Kansas Tuesday