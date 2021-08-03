AG asks Kansas Supreme Court to put lower court’s Kansas Emergency Management Act ruling on hold

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas attorney general has asked the Kansas Supreme Court to clarify the status of state emergency management law by putting on hold a lower court’s decision that invalidated the recent legislative reforms of Senate Bill 40, while it considers whether part of the law is unconstitutional.

“The issues the court sought to reach had been rendered moot by the expiration of the pertinent section of SB 40. Yet the court charged forward with its constitutional agenda notwithstanding that it had already ‘denie[d] the plaintiffs any relief as being moot and untimely,’” said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wrote in a motion asking the Supreme Court to stay the lower court’s ruling pending the appeal.

Earlier this month, Johnson County District Court Judge David Hauber found Senate Bill 40 unconstitutional. On July 21, Schmidt promised to appeal the decision to the Kansas Supreme Court and asked the lower court to stay its decision in the case, pending the appeal. The motion for stay was denied by the district court last week, and Schmidt has now formally appealed.

Schmidt said the court’s ruling was causing “unnecessary and disruptive confusion,” because many provisions of Senate Bill 40 were not at issue in the case, but the court ruling may have found them “unenforceable.” Schmidt said he is hopeful the Kansas Supreme Court will act quickly to remove any confusion that could potentially hamper the state’s ability to respond to a future disaster emergency because of confusion about what law is in effect.

