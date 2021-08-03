Below normal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet and cool morning across Kansas. However, wake-up temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon making today feel more like August.

Similar to Sunday and Monday, upper-level winds will carry areas of smoke to Kansas today. People who suffer from respiratory illnesses (such as asthma) should limit outdoor activities during the day. The air quality should improve on Wednesday and Thursday.

Aside from a weak weather maker moving across the state Wednesday night – with a stray shower or storm – the remainder of the workweek looks quiet with a warming trend. Below normal highs, generally in the 80s through Thursday, will climb into the hotter 90s this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Hazy sunshine. Wind: E 5-15. High: 87.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers late. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 67.

Thu: High: 90. Low: 68. Isolated showers, then decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 94. Low: 74. Sunny.

Sat: High: 97. Low: 74. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 97. Low: 75. Partly cloudy and breezy; overnight storm chance.

Mon: High: 96. Low: 75. Partly cloudy, breezy; evening storm chances.

