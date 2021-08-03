Bicyclist kidnapped after hit-and-run in Emporia, later found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bicyclist who was hit by a car in Emporia was kidnapped, but later found safe, according to Emporia Police.

The department posted a release on its Facebook page saying the bicyclist was significantly injured when they were hit Monday night.

Police are now looking for the suspects who kidnapped the cyclists. Police said the suspects were two females in a possibly silver or tan passenger car with a broken windshield. The windshield was broken during the accident.

