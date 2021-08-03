Advertisement

Companies, stores change their COVID policies as virus surges

By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A growing number of companies are telling employees to get the COVID-19 shot.

Many are also implementing mask mandates.

“I think now employers need to focus on making it difficult not to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Jeff Levin-Scherz, population health leader with Willis Towers Watson. “We’re facing a strain that is far more contagious and where even vaccinated people might actually pass it on.”

In May, Walmart was among the list of large retailers that removed face covering requirements for vaccinated shoppers in their stores.

That move followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance at the time easing mask wearing for people vaccinated against COVID-19.

“All of these conflicting messages that are reaching both the consumer as well as these business owners really muddles the waters,” said Bill Thorne with the National Retail Federation.

According to Thorne, major corporations and small businesses all want the same thing – to protect their staff, customers and the community they serve.

“So, if that means requiring masks, they will require masks. If that means that the recommendation would be to have everyone vaccinated that is coming in contact with the customers, then they’re going to look very closely at that,” he said.

While major retailers re-evaluate their mask policies, small businesses are acting.

Many mom-and-pop stores are bringing back strict mask wearing requirements for both employees and customers, hoping consumers reward them for prioritizing safety.

“It made a point,” said Wayne Lacombe, the owner of Legends Diner. “We wanted something that let people know that we’re serious.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 protocols for Kansas school districts
Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
Update to Drowning story
Body of missing water-skier recovered from Cheney Lake
3 people injured in Monday morning shooting, police looking for suspect
3 people injured in Monday morning shooting, suspect arrested
Know your rights: Do you have to show employers, businesses COVID vaccination card?
‘This is not a political decision’ : Two Kansas City businesses to require proof of vaccination from customers

Latest News

An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, according to a report by State...
NY attorney general: Gov. Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Food giant Tyson to require vaccination for all US workers
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station