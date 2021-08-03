Harvey County youth judge livestock in 4-H contest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The final day of the Harvey County Fair still holds excitement for the young members of the 4-H club.

The kids have been judged on their livestock all week long and now get the chance to judge livestock themselves.

Anne Pitts, a Harvey County 4-H extension agent, said, “We have volunteers pick out the animal. Sometimes it is a market class. Sometimes it is a breeding class that the kids all judge. Our seniors give reasons on why they placed it a certain way, and our younger kids give more of a question and answer, like which one was number one and why was it number one to help them lead up to the reasoning process.”

4-H member Wyatt Requa says he wasn’t sold on the idea of this contest, saying, “my dad made me do it, and I was like, okay, I will do it. I did not think I would like it, but I like it a lot. It is cool you get a medal like the Olympics or something. Kids should do it because it teaches them about the animal and what to look for the animal.”

The top individuals in this contest will get to move on and compete at the state livestock judging sweepstakes later this month.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.