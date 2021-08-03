Hutchinson School District announces indoor mask mandate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Public School Districts announced it will require all students, staff, and visitors to wear a mask indoors for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

The school district is not requiring the COVID-19 vaccine but is encouraging all who are eligible to receive it.

“District leadership has been researching and receiving input from various medical and state agencies over the past few weeks, and have determined district protocol in response to the prevalence of the Delta Variant in Reno County,” said USD 308 Superintendent Mike Folks in a release. “The Delta Variant has been found to be easily transmitted and prone to cause serious health issues in young people.”

The Hutchinson Board of Education will have to approve the new COVID-19 protocols at a Aug. 9 meeting.

