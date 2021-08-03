Local primary elections in Kansas Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local primary elections are underway Tuesday in Sedgwick County.

Voters get to choose who moves on to November’s general election in several races depending on where you live.

In Wichita City Council Third District race, incumbent Jared Cerullo faces six challengers.

Cerullo replaced James Clendenin earlier this year after Clendenin resigned in 2020.

District Six incumbent Cindy Claycomb is facing five challengers.

There’s also a primary for Park City’s Ward One council member. Current council member John Lehnherr is facing challenges from two candidates.

You can find your polling place here.

