Advertisement

Local primary elections in Kansas Tuesday

(WTOK)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local primary elections are underway Tuesday in Sedgwick County.

Voters get to choose who moves on to November’s general election in several races depending on where you live.

In Wichita City Council Third District race, incumbent Jared Cerullo faces six challengers.

Cerullo replaced James Clendenin earlier this year after Clendenin resigned in 2020.

District Six incumbent Cindy Claycomb is facing five challengers.

There’s also a primary for Park City’s Ward One council member. Current council member John Lehnherr is facing challenges from two candidates.

You can find your polling place here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 protocols for Kansas school districts
Update to Drowning story
Body of missing water-skier recovered from Cheney Lake
Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
3 people injured in Monday morning shooting, police looking for suspect
3 people injured in Monday morning shooting, suspect arrested
The Kansas Highway Patrol said an off-duty firefighter and 2 citizens rescued a man after his...
Off-duty firefighter, good Samaritans help save man from submerged car

Latest News

Saline County adds more investigators to deal with COVID-19 spike
Sysco and JD Quick Burger end business
Major food supplier halts deliveries, impacting Kansas restaurants
Sysco and JD Quick Burger end business
Sysco and JD quick burger end business
COVID rates rise in Sedgwick county, doctors advise to get the vaccine
Covid rates in Wichita