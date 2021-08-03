Masks now required for State of Kansas employees, buildings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many state-owned buildings are now requiring masks. The latest mandate also applies to state employees who work in counties that have a substantial or high transmission of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.

The Kansas Department of Revenue, where you get your driver’s license, is now requiring you to mask up. The latest policy is posted on signs at entrances but does not appear to be strongly enforced.

“I only saw the people that are working inside wear a mask. It’s kind of like a cause, if you tell people, they get upset, so I understand. They kind of stopped trying to talk about it and stuff like that so it wasn’t heavily enforced but it was implicated.”

Gov. Laura Kelly handed down her latest restriction last week. Now, state universities like Kansas State University, the Univerity of Kansas and Wichita State University are now requiring masks again.

“We’re seeing a lot of spread in the counties where our campuses are. so that was really the driving force behind it and the CDC guidelines. now, i will say, we’re also hopeful that this is a temporary situation. and as we see the situation improves, we can revisit the policy,” said Jeff Morris, Vice President of Marketing & Community for K-State.

Some residents agree with the reinstated COVID-19 restriction.

“For the older people, I definitely feel like they should stay safe, and the younger people should be more considerate when they’re wearing masks. I’m not wearing a mask currently but I did get my vaccination,” said Wichita resident JJ Jontra.

Wichita City Hall is encouraging but not requiring masks. As for the Sedgwick County Courthouse, anyone not vaccinated is required to wear a mask.

