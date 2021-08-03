Saline County adds more investigators to deal with COVID-19 spike

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Saline County is seeing a spike in COVID-19.

The health department said the percentage rate for tests over the last two weeks is now up to 12.21% and there are 21 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals.

The county said 68 of its new cases are breakthrough cases. That’s about 1% of the total cases.

The health department is adding more case investigators to help deal with the surge.

