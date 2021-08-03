Tyson Foods to require all U.S. workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tyson Foods will require all of its U.S. workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This makes Tysons the largest food company to require vaccinations, according to the company.

Almost half of its workers are already vaccinated for the virus, the company said.

The company will give workers $200 to its frontline employees to support its efforts.

A release by the company said all office workers must be vaccinated by Oct. 1 and all other workers must be vaccinated by Nov. 1.

