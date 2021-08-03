Warm Wednesday, storms northwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will get a couple more days of heat relief before hot conditions return Friday and into the weekend.

It will be another cool start to the day with temperatures Wednesday morning in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s for most of the state. Look for more clouds than sunshine compared to the past couple of days.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop over northwest Kansas during the afternoon with activity continuing through the evening. Brief heavy rainfall is the primary concern as the threat of severe weather will remain low.

A few showers could linger into Wednesday night as activity moves into central Kansas, but most of it should start to weaken.

Some sprinkles or spotty showers cannot be ruled out on Thursday over central and eastern Kansas, otherwise look for a return to more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

More heat and humidity will return Friday and into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees. Our next chance of showers and storms will arrive Saturday evening and into the night from southwest through central and eastern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear; hazy skies. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 66.

Thu: High: 89 Becoming partly cloudy; PM sprinkles possible.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 74 Becoming partly cloudy; evening/overnight storms.

Sun: High: 97 Low: 74 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 75 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 75 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

