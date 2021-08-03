Where’s Shane? Imagine That Toy’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s time to get the kiddos ready to go back to school, but after a summer of no books, they may not be in the right mindset to tackle some learning. Today we’re out at Imagine That Toys to check out some fun ways to get your kids brains in gear to learn this school year!

For more info on all of the options at this fun toy store, you can head on over to www.imaginethattoys.net

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.