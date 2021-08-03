Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools hires 400 new teachers

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools welcomed 400 new employees on Monday. The annual new staff orientation event was held at Northwest High School.

This time last year, the district was unable to hold the orientation due to COVID. USD 259 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson called this year’s orientation a fresh start for the district.

“We have a new theme this year, ‘Ignite learning,’ and we are not only excited for our 400 new teachers, but we are also really excited to welcome our families and our students back for another great school year,” said Dr. Thompson.

The first day of school for Wichita students is Aug. 12.

