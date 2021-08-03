Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools to share more details on masks by Thursday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We should know later this week whether masks will be required in Wichita Public Schools.

A spokeswoman for the district said its proposal will be presented to the board with families by Thursday.

Last week, the CDC recommended masks be worn in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status. The updated guidance comes as COVID-19 cases rise across the country, and Sedgwick County remains a high-transmission area for the virus.

Masks are currently still optional in USD 259. The Wichita School Board vote on the district’s proposal on Aug. 9.

