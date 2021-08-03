Wichita woman gifted with near hearing aids

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With hearing aides more than 10 years old, Vickie Lies was in dire need of a new pair. That is when Hearing Life, a Wichita hearing aid store, stepped in and nominated Lies for the “Campaign for Better Hearing.”

Through the program, Lies received a brand new pair of hearing aids that would have cost more than $7,000 - for free.

“You have no idea how much that means to me,” said Lies. “I had no clue anything like that was going on. I was in shock.”

Doctors say better hearing does more than improving quality of life. Hearing loss can be connected to social isolation, depression and even dementia.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.