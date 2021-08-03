Advertisement

Wichita woman gifted with near hearing aids

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With hearing aides more than 10 years old, Vickie Lies was in dire need of a new pair. That is when Hearing Life, a Wichita hearing aid store, stepped in and nominated Lies for the “Campaign for Better Hearing.”

Through the program, Lies received a brand new pair of hearing aids that would have cost more than $7,000 - for free.

“You have no idea how much that means to me,” said Lies. “I had no clue anything like that was going on. I was in shock.”

Doctors say better hearing does more than improving quality of life. Hearing loss can be connected to social isolation, depression and even dementia.

