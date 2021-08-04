Belleville police investigate after video of fight between teens posted on social media

BELLEVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Belleville Police Department is investigating after a fight between three teenagers was recorded and posted to social media.

The now-viral video shows two teenage girls attacking a 14-year-old girl near her house and dragging her into the street by her hair. It also shows others standing around recording the incident.

Kissy Hayes, a family friend, said the ones who recorded the assault are just as guilty.

“Standing there to watch an assault happen and doing nothing,” she said. “To record it they’re as guilty as if they had assaulted her themselves so.”

The fight occurred on Saturday night. The video was then posted to Facebook.

Amber Price, the mother of the 14-year-old girl, said it was tough to watch.

“The first clip I saw was the four-second clip when she was face down on the ground not moving,” she said. “For a mother that is very hard to watch.”

According to Price, the fight started days earlier, over a boy.

“I asked her if she had lost consciousness. She said, ‘No. The only way I could get them to stop is to roll over and not move.’ And that breaks my heart,” said Price.

The police department said it will turn the case over to the Republic County attorney’s office to decide whether charges will be filed.

No arrests have been made.

