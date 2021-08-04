Building You: Sedgwick County 911 hiring 26 call takers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications is hiring for more than two dozen full-time call taker positions.

“I am fully confident of the team we have right now, that they can get that mission done, but they need help. They need support. We have usually less than 20 people in the room fielding calls for all Sedgwick County,” said Luke Blankenship, support services major for the Sedgwick County Department of Emergency Communications.

Roughly 80 people belong to the current team, including Ben Walker, a trainer and dispatcher for Sedgwick County 911.

“My wife actually had to call for our little three-year-old before and just imagining, every situation. You’ve got to treat it like it’s your family, and you’d want help there as soon as possible,” said Walker.

WHEN DO YOU CALL 911? Did you know there are translations services available? Hear more from the support services... Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Call takers attend five weeks of training at the academy and four weeks of on-the-job training. Starting pay is at $14.66 an hour.

“The type of people we’re looking for are people who are willing to adapt to change, willing to learn and really just grow as individuals because this job has that intensity and that range of human emotions that you’re dealing with,” said Blankenship.

To learn more about the emergency call service taker position or to apply, click here.

To view a list of all job openings with Sedgwick County, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.