Derby Public Schools offers COVID-19 guidance ahead of new school year

Derby Middle School
Derby Middle School(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby Public Schools is giving parents the option to share whether their students are vaccinated for COVID-19.

In an email sent to parents on Wednesday, the district showed parents how to upload their child’s COVID-19 vaccine card to the district’s database.

The district said having a student’s vaccination status expedites close contact identification.

Fully vaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19 will not need to quarantine as long as they are asymptomatic.

The district is also offering free COVID-19 testing for students who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The tests are voluntary, and students must have permission from their parents.

If a student tests negative and remains, they will be able to continue attending school in-person and participate in activities instead of quarantining.

Masks for students, staff and visitors remain optional in the district.

